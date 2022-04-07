3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $995

AVAILABLE FOR A AUGUST 2022 MOVE IN! This updated property has vinyl plank flooring throughout and updated paint. The kitchen has granite countertops. All kitchen appliances are included as well as a microwave, washer, and dryer. This property is located in south College Station. Easy access to A&M Consolidated High School and close to TAMU. Located on the TAMU bus route. Enjoy the close proximity to the public library or Georgie K. Fitch Park. Excellent location!