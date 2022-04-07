 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $995

AVAILABLE IN JULY. Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath condo, located downstairs, is within minutes of restaurants, grocery stores and tons of entertainment! The home has carpet, wood vinyl plank flooring, and granite countertops! The TAMU bus route picks up right in front of the complex. All appliances included! Schedule a tour today.

