3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $980,000

This beautifully remodeled home on 5 acres in the Opportunity Zone is located just 5 minutes from Kyle Field and a 1-minute drive or 5-minute bike ride from the Lake Walk, Stella Hotel, dining, and Traditions Golf and Country Club. The gorgeous selections throughout the home are further enhanced by the abundant natural light and functional floor plan. Additional amenities include a barn, small pond, and sports court. This property is zoned College Station ISD, located on the airport grid, and did not experience any power outages during the February 2021 ice storm. The seller has architectural plans drawn for a party barn and would be happy to share the plans. Seller requests a closing date in late May.