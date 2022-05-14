3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $925,000

Country living on 5+ acres in College Station! Don't miss out on this luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a very private, heavily wooded lot. Located in the quiet and peaceful Timbercrest subdivision, this home features a backyard oasis with a custom pool and outdoor living space to enjoy with family and friends. A large kitchen with double oven, warming drawer, and gas cooktop to prepare gourmet meals for all your party guests. The spacious owner's suite has a soaking tub, custom tile shower and a walk in closet with built-in cabinets to make organizing a snap. Plantation shutters throughout. A 3 car garage with an extra storage bonus area above, as well as stairs in place so that it can easily be finished out to heated space if you desire. This property features a tower for high speed internet to make working from home a breeze. This home was built with luxury country living with city convenience in mind. Schedule your showing today before it is gone!