3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900

JUST WOW! This amazing custom home has EVERYTHING. Built in 2014 by MLS Custom Homes and no detail was spared. Offering 3 spacious bedrooms 3 1/2 beautiful baths, office space, soaring ceilings with wood beams and full inlay in living room. The kitchen is a cooks/chefs dream space...Thermador Commercial Luxury Gas Range with 6 burners/grill top/dual ovens, built in Thermador Coffee Maker/Grinder, Kitchen Aid refrigerator, GE built in wine fridge, tons of beautiful custom cabinets with a huge island and custom made lighting. The Primary Bedroom has a gorgeous accent wall and a HUGE luxurious custom on-suite and Safe. Laundry is large with plenty of storage and Whirlpool W&D. The very large attic has space designed for an additional living space/bedroom. YES-TONS MORE TO SEE INSIDE, BUT WAIT TILL YOU WALK OUTSIDE! This is an entertainers paradise. Outdoor fireplace & Kitchen, 40'x16' swimming pool with water falls, large hot tub, massive custom swing, super nice custom fire pit, RV parking space, a freshly installed home 50kw Generac generator, (needs connected to home) two large out buildings (31x24 with 110 & 220 elec. on slab, tall ceilings, and roll up doors accessible from driveway) (18x24 on slab with 110 elec.) All TV's & mounts convey, including custom outdoor portable 60". Washer, Dryer, Fridge, all outdoor furniture convey (with acceptable offer) More items available So much more to offer, all on this 1.2 acre tree lined corner lot! Call now for a private tour.