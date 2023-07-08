Featuring one of our newest floorplans in Cook Crossing, The Penelope, boasts an open-concept living space that is designed perfectly for entertaining guests both indoors and outdoors, while maximizing the natural light with large windows and sliding glass doors. 12' beamed ceilings in the common areas make you feel like you are on getaway vacation everyday. Please note the furniture, dcor, and refrigerator shown in the photos, are not included in the purchase price of this home.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $789,180
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal was suspended indefinitely by the Indoor Football League after an incident on July 2 when O’Neal enter…
In the second year of legalized name, image and likeness compensation, Texas A&M athletes more than doubled their revenue on NIL deals.
IOLA — Baseball was the last thing on Easton Evans’ mind six years ago as he lay in a hospital bed, stuck in an intensive care unit for 41 day…
The Bryan Vikings will have a retooled football coaching staff in 2023, the team’s Twitter account shared on Wednesday.
A College Station man was arrested early Monday after allegedly verbally harassing another man and threatening to kill him, according to the C…