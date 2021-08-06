OUTDOOR OASIS! Get lost in the beauty and serenity of this outdoor lover’s paradise. Pulling into the gated drive, you will be greeted with mature trees offering the most privacy. This stunning 3 bed, 2 bath, 2700 Sq. Ft. split floor plan with bonus room is sure to check all the boxes. As you enter your new home after a long day, relax in the living room and gaze out the huge windows enjoying the breath-taking scenery. If cooking is your specialty, slip into the kitchen where you are sure to be amazed with spacious countertops, plenty of cabinet space to store all the chef’s equipment and much more. The house does not halt at the laundry room, keep going and you will find a separate staircase leading up to the bonus room! Catch the big game while sipping on a cold beverage with some friends or relax while reading a good book. When it’s time to call it a night drift away to the master bedroom complete with his and her sinks with wall sized mirror. Immerse yourself in the tub or hop in the shower, the choice is yours. Outside is where the magic happens, 5 acres of paradise.... Outdoor kitchen with built in grill, smokehouse, fire pit with bench seats, beautiful pool and hot tub, garden for the ones with green thumbs, pond shaped like a heart, work shop, nature, and trees you are sure to be amazed. With all of this, there is still room for the 4h/FFA projects. Schedule your personal tour Today!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $785,000
