This home is available for "SELF-GUIDED-TOURS, drive to the home and scan the QR code to access it. Featuring one of our newest floorplans in Cook Crossing, The Penelope, boasts an open-concept living space that is designed perfectly for entertaining guests both indoors and outdoors, while maximizing the natural light with large windows and sliding glass doors. 12' beamed ceilings in the common areas make you feel like you are on getaway vacation everyday. Please note the furniture, décor, and refrigerator shown in the photos, are not included in the purchase price of this home.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $779,900
