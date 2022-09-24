Do you love to entertain and aim for your your home to make a statement? The Penelope floor plan does so, beautifully, and effortlessly, thanks to a design that maximizes natural light and with this open concept. This home is truly a showcase, with options for an entertainer's kitchen, outdoor kitchen and built ins. Never enough pantry space? That definitely won't be a problem here! The expansive owner's suite is uniquely designed to feel like a getaway at home, and you'll love having not one & but two & walk-in closets! The study is located just off the foyer & perfect for those who need privacy as they work from home. Two spacious additional bedrooms each with their own en suite baths. The 3-car garage is another desired design feature, set to the rear of the home for easy access to the pantry and kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $720,900
