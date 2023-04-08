Do you love to entertain and aim for your your home to make a statement? The Penelope floor plan does so, beautifully, and effortlessly, thanks to a design that maximizes natural light and with this open concept. This home is truly a showcase, with options for an entertainer’s kitchen, outdoor kitchen and built ins. Never enough pantry space? That definitely won’t be a problem here! The expansive owner’s suite is uniquely designed to feel like a getaway at home, and you’ll love having not one – but two – walk-in closets! The study is located just off the foyer, with two spacious additional bedrooms each with their own en-suite baths down the hall. The 3-car garage is another desired design feature, set to the rear of the home for easy access to the pantry and kitchen. ***INCENTIVE! Builder to provide 2% of the purchase price to the buyer to apply toward closing costs, buying down their interest rate or appliances. If the buyer chooses to proceed with appliances, the remaining amount (if applicable) will be applied toward closing costs. This incentive applies only if financing is obtained through select lenders, who will also provide additional incentives such as waiving lender fees, etc. The home will need to close within 45 days of the purchase agreement being signed, unless closing needs to be scheduled farther out due to the phase of construction of the home. This incentive cannot be combined with any other incentives such as our Trusted Lender incentive.