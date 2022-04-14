3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $700

2 BBEDROOMS AVAILABLE. 1 FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN & 1 FOR JUNE MOVE IN! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. 2 ROOMS FOR RENT, Completely furnished with queen size bead, nightstand, TV stand and TV with your own private bathroom in this beautiful 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath townhome. Spacious & updated, this home will come furnished in the common areas. Schedule your viewing today.