ALL BILLS PAID AVAILABLE IN JANUARY FOR SHORT TERM LEASE!! Townhome located in The Barracks community located just 2.5 miles from campus and on the A&M shuttle route. Property includes furnished kitchen and living room with a 2 car garage in addition to reserved parking located behind the townhome. Stained concrete floors, granite counters, a large laundry room with washer and dryer, energy efficient windows, and Whirlpool appliances. Included in rent internet, cable, full lawn care and exterior maintenance. The Barracks community offers resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, sandy beach, dog park and MUCH MUCH MORE! Short term lease from January- July 2023 with a possible of renewal.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $700
Related to this story
Most Popular
After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his …
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game.
After Franklin finished the job in 2021 by bringing home the school’s first state championship in football, the Lions came up with a new mantr…
For Shane and Jaydon Bellows, this season of College Station Cougar football has been special for a lot of reasons.
SAN ANTONIO — The legend of College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown continues to grow.
Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition.
ARLINGTON — Another state championship trophy is coming back to Franklin.
Watch now as College Station coach Stoney Pryor and Cougar players discuss their win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training…
The Aledo Bearcats are hoping to party like its 1998 on Saturday.