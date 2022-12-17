3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $700

ALL BILLS PAID AVAILABLE IN JANUARY FOR SHORT TERM LEASE!! Townhome located in The Barracks community located just 2.5 miles from campus and on the A&M shuttle route. Property includes furnished kitchen and living room with a 2 car garage in addition to reserved parking located behind the townhome. Stained concrete floors, granite counters, a large laundry room with washer and dryer, energy efficient windows, and Whirlpool appliances. Included in rent internet, cable, full lawn care and exterior maintenance. The Barracks community offers resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, sandy beach, dog park and MUCH MUCH MORE! Short term lease from January- July 2023 with a possible of renewal.