3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $699,900

Talk about curb appeal, this Ambit Custom Home is absolutely stunning inside and out. It will check all the boxes on your holiday wish list. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street and backing to greenspace, you’ll be sure to enjoy some private / quite evenings on your expansive back patio. Great your guests through a grand double door entryway and take in the luxury wood look vinyl plank that runs through most of the downstairs area. The kitchen makes a statement with a black island, farmhouse sink, gas range, working island, HUGE walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Spacious laundry room and a separate MUD area provides ample functionality to this well thought out floorplan. You’ll find this home has plentiful storage with every bedroom having walk-in closets and custom built-in cabinets. The owner’s retreat is tucked at the back corner of the house with a view of the greenspace and boasts dual walk-in closets, spacious walk-in shower with two shower heads, dual vanities, and more. Upstairs you’ll venture to find two additional beds, two baths, and a game room. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades.