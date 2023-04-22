The possibilities are endless in this beautifully designed custom home by Magruder that features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, an upstairs bonus room, and a study that could easily serve as a fourth bedroom. The sizable living room with brick fireplace is centrally located and easily accessible to the open kitchen which showcases custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, large island, double wall ovens, farmhouse sink, and corner pantry. The secluded primary bedroom enjoys a comfortable en suite bathroom featuring separate vanities, garden tub, zero threshold walk-in shower, and expansive walk-in closet. Two spacious guest bedrooms with large closets share a full guest bathroom with double vanities and walk-in shower. Make use of the large study as an office, or convert it into a fourth bedroom. The upstairs bonus room with private bathroom and walk-in closet is the perfect place to gather for a movie, or offer it as a second living space for visitors. This charming home is fully landscaped and enjoys a custom designed exterior elevation.