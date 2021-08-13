3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $669,900

This Schaefer Custom Home offers outstanding amenities with attention paid to every detail! Located in the gated Settlement of Indian Lakes this home is a very short walk to the pool, lake and extensive trail system. Beautifully finished this new patio home offers extensive wood and tile floors, raised ceilings, detailed moldings and a fantastic island kitchen. The split bedroom floor plan offers three bedrooms, three full baths, a spacious family room with cathedral ceiling, a fantastic eat-in gourmet kitchen that is open to the dining area and a separate study directly across from the master suite. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances and extensive custom cabinets. A large covered patio overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard with the neighborhood greenbelt and trail access directly behind the yard. Full maintenance of the entire yard provided by the HOA including all lawn care and flower bed mulching. Oversize garage and excellent storage throughout!