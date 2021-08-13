3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $665,000

Located in Deerfield Estates, this Husfeld custom home sits on 5.44 manicured acres and offers country living only minutes from town. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a study and formal dining area. Kitchen has been updated with granite and stainless appliances and looks over the beautiful grounds. Indoor laundry/mud room has shower and is plumbed for another toilet. Primary bath has a walk in shower, granite counters and large tub. Winding driveway leads to a 3 car garage complete with peg board, built in cabinets and stairs to the decked storage area above. A well has been installed for irrigation purposes only. This property is FFA/4H friendly has no HOA and is ready for you to add your special touches and make it your own! Interior photos pending.