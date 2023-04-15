Welcome to your dream home! This beautifully staged 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a study and bonus room is waiting for you. From the moment you walk in, you'll be inspired by the tasteful décor and luxurious finishes throughout. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and plenty of natural light, making it the perfect place to relax or entertain. The modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a large island, and an open concept design, making meal prep and socializing a breeze. Downstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite with a spa like bathroom and walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are perfect for guests, children, or an additional home office. Upstairs features a bonus room that can be utilized as a media room, game room, or additional living area with a large walk in closet attached. In addition to the beautiful interior, this home also features an oversized back porch, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. With its prime location and beautiful finishes, this home won't be on the market for long. Don't miss out on an opportunity to make it yours!