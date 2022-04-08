3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $648,000

Fabulous floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus a separate study. Lots of windows offer natural lighting throughout, and a beamed vaulted ceiling adds architectural interest. The finishes include hardwood floors, interior brick accents, foam insulation, a walk up attic, and custom built-ins. The kitchen boasts a stainless appliances, tile accents, quartz countertops, a large walk in pantry and custom cabinetry. The adjacent dining area is a stunner with its accent brick wall and custom built-in storage cabinet. The living room is centered by a fabulous gas fireplace and has floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in an abundance of natural light to the space. The kitchen features a big island with STUNNING quartzite countertops, a large farmhouse sink, upgraded appliances and a fantastic walk-in pantry. A restful master suite is the perfect retreat with separate vanity areas, garden tub, and large walk-in shower. The large master closet connects to a Large laundry room and a mud room with lockers conveniently connected to the garage. Outdoor Kitchen with a Blaze grill and Avanti mini fridge and Mounted TV. You will enjoy the back patio overlooking a fabulous 12,000 gallon cocktail pool featuring three bubblers, a weeping rock wall, seating area, and UV filtration system. Greens Prairie Reserve offers over 12 miles of trails through 370 acres allowing you to explore and provide access to pocket parks, ponds, and The Pavilion, their community event center.