You don't get a second chance to make a first impression and this stunning home doesn't disappoint! Upon arrival, you are greeted with a custom made front door in the grand entry. This home features a large island kitchen open to a central family room with built-ins and an open dining space making it perfect for entertaining. French doors help close off a front living space with built-ins creating a wonderful den area or home office. Exceptional custom additions include leathered marble counters throughout the house as well as wood textured porcelain tile flooring in the main rooms. The Master bathroom and closet are a must see. There is a 3 car garage with an expanded driveway and a brick fire pit in the back for you to enjoy.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $639,900
