3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600

THIS IS ONE BEDROOM FOR LEASE ONLY! All basic utilities are paid by home owner who occupies the primary bedroom. Nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is occupied currently by the owner and one other roommate. Male owner will occupy the primary bedroom and bathroom. New tenant will occupy one of the secondary bedrooms and share the hallway bathroom with one other male roommate. Huge shaded backyard with awesome covered patio and deck. This home features granite in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring, a new roof in 2019, newish gas range, ceiling fans, and updated fixtures throughout. Home is fully furnished except for the one bedroom currently for rent. Centrally located in the south part of College Station, this charming home has quick access to schools, shopping, restaurants, medical centers and is only 4 miles to Texas A&M! Lease can be short term through July 2022 or potentially longer.