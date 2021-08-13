3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,000

Gorgeous custom home on two lots in the gated community of The Settlement within the desirable Indian Lakes Subdivision. This fantastic home has a big, open floor plan with gorgeous windows throughout ushering tons of natural light. The living area has a beautiful stone fireplace and a high vaulted, beamed ceiling. The kitchen opens up to the living area with a wonderful eating bar. Other kitchen features include a gas cook top, built-in oven and microwave, pot filler, tons of storage and built-ins to display china and dish ware. A breakfast area sits off the kitchen with a wonderful view of the beautifully landscaped backyard. The master suite is off the living area and is a perfect retreat with access to the enclosed porch. The master bath has an amazing walk in, custom tiled, shower and tons of closet space. Other features include a private office off the entry, all hard floors throughout and spacious bedrooms. A fabulous enclosed porch sits off the back of the house and a spacious covered patio is off of the kitchen. The true beauty of this home lies in the two lots it sits on and the outdoor areas are a perfect way to soak up the serenity of this property. Nature trails back up to the property and the Indian Lakes pool, pavilion & lake are as short distance as well. Retail, restaurants and access to Hwy 6 are minutes away!