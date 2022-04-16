3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,000

Come and view this luxury garden Caldwell Homes garden home in the wonderful gated section of the Mission Ranch community. The owner has transformed this home in the short time it's been lived in and well maintained. Many personal touches have been added to create a home FULL OF CHARM such as decorative tile floor, beautiful wallpaper, floating shelves, unique island lights, custom blinds, a shelving unit in the living room, brick accent walls and so much more. Greeted with a grand foyer and tall ceilings, this 3/2 home, with an office, features a masterfully-designed floor plan and high-end designer finishes such as Kent Moore custom cabinetry, Moen plumbing fixtures, and zero threshold showers for easy entry. This is the home you have been dreaming of! Picture yourself entertaining in your high-end kitchen, with upgraded/luxury appliances, microwave drawer, wine fridge, and extensive counter space! Relax with your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine on your oversized covered back patio. No more pulling down a wobbly ladder in the attic for your storage, instead, enjoy walking upstairs to your very own Texas Basement! With open-cell spray foam insulation and third-party testing for energy efficiency, including thermal testing on all homes to check for "hot spots", this lucky homeowner will be blessed with guaranteed low utility costs! Call today to schedule your private tour, this is the home you have been waiting for!