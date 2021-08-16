3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $589,000

If you’re looking for an absolute oasis in South College Station that offers a perfect blend of serenity and style, this home is for you! This beautiful 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home also features an immaculate & private office in addition to a game room and is located on .35 acres in the highly sought-after subdivision of The Crossing at Lick Creek. Upon entry through the front door, highlighting this open concept are hardwood floors through the living, kitchen and dining area, a 12-foot quartz island in the kitchen that is perfect for entertaining family and friends, complete with a marble backsplash, a double oven and an extra row of built-in cabinets in the kitchen. Double doors just off the kitchen/living area lead into a stunning backyard scene that is extremely difficult to duplicate and hard to find anywhere. The giant covered patio consists of a gas grill, outdoor sink, large granite serving area and outdoor living space. The back yard is something to behold, featuring about a half-dozen trees and a gate in the center of the back fence that opens up to the woods of Lick Creek Park. This home benefits from extra privacy due to the wooded area beyond the back fence and a green space across the street to the front. Added bonus features are the 3-car garage that includes an oversized third bay that is perfect for storing a boat or a large vehicle and the extended concrete side driveway that leads into a side yard concrete pad through a double-wide side gate.