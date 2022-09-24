3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $589,000

This Pitman Custom Home is located in the gated Cottages section of Williams Creek Lake Estates. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a flex room on one side of the house and the owner's suite, owner's bath and a cut through to the laundry on the other. The kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. The covered back porch has a tongue and groove ceiling, LED lights and a fan. Don't miss this new build in the gated section of Williams Creek Lake Estates!