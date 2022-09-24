 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $589,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $589,000

This Pitman Custom Home is located in the gated Cottages section of Williams Creek Lake Estates. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a flex room on one side of the house and the owner's suite, owner's bath and a cut through to the laundry on the other. The kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. The covered back porch has a tongue and groove ceiling, LED lights and a fan. Don't miss this new build in the gated section of Williams Creek Lake Estates!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert