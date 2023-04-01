One of Reece Homes most popular plans, "Annie", now available in Mission Ranch! Vaulted living and dining areas are abundant with natural light! U-shaped kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Master bedroom is spacious, and En-suite features split double vanities, closeted toilet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet that connects to laundry room! Reece Homes signature mudroom is complete with built ins! Spacious game room provides the perfect indoor entertaining area! Large back patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Design features include, wood tile flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and quartz and granite countertops throughout! Make Mission Ranch your home and have a picnic by the lake, cool off in the pool, and enjoy the newly constructed amenities center! Move-in ready late March! NEW HOME INCENTIVE: 10K your way can be applied to closing costs, upgrades, sales price, and more! See your agent for details!