3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $574,176

One of Reece Homes most popular plans, "Annie", now available in Mission Ranch! Open and vaulted living and dining areas are abundant with natural light! U-shaped kitchen features a large island, quartz calcutta gold countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Master bedroom is spacious, and En-suite features split double vanities, closeted toilet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and generous walk-in closet that connects to homes laundry room! Bonus room provides the perfect indoor entertaining area! Large, covered patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities!