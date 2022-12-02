One of Reece Homes most popular plans, "Annie", now available in Mission Ranch! Homes entry opens to functional study, additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Open and vaulted living and dining areas are abundant with natural light! U-shaped kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Master bedroom is spacious, and En-suite features split double vanities, closeted toilet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet that connects to homes laundry room! Reece Homes signature mudroom is complete with built ins! Spacious game room provides the perfect indoor entertaining area! Large, covered patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Design features include, wood tile flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and quartz and granite countertops throughout!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $572,739
