 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $572,739

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $572,739

One of Reece Homes most popular plans, "Annie", now available in Mission Ranch! Homes entry opens to functional study, additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Open and vaulted living and dining areas are abundant with natural light! U-shaped kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Master bedroom is spacious, and En-suite features split double vanities, closeted toilet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet that connects to homes laundry room! Reece Homes signature mudroom is complete with built ins! Spacious game room provides the perfect indoor entertaining area! Large, covered patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Design features include, wood tile flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and quartz and granite countertops throughout!

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert