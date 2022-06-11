3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550,500

Caldwell Homes continues to deliver when it comes to luxury in the gated section of Mission Ranch in College Station! This extraordinary 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom new construction home features the amenities and versatility that you are looking for. When you walk through the front door of this home, you instantly notice the large open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful, spacious kitchen with oversized island. There is a plethora of storage space under the island, in fact, the home is so well thought out there is no wasted space! The home features hardwood floors, an oversized owner's suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a luxurious shower and access to the laundry room from the mast closet. Mission Ranch is an ever-growing community located in the heart of Aggieland and a very short drive from Kyle Field. This home is located in The Villas, an intimate gated section of semi-custom patio homes. Caldwell Homes are rated diamond level for energy efficiency. With open-cell spray foam insulation and third-party testing for energy efficiency, including thermal testing on all homes to check for "hot spots", this lucky homeowner will be blessed with guaranteed low utility costs! Call today to learn more!