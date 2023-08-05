Welcome to this stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the beautiful gated section of Mission Ranch. Nature lovers will appreciate the extended covered patio with its lush landscaping, nice for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying your own private oasis. Inside and you'll instantly be welcomed by a cozy corner stone fireplace, gorgeous wood floors, and an open concept that flows from one room to the next. The beautiful kitchen includes a large walk-in pantry with so many shelves for ample storage! The primary bedroom offers plenty of space with plus has a wonderful bathroom featuring both a separate tub and shower. Equipped with stairs leading up to an attic that has been floored for even more storage options! Over-sized garage comes with extended extra space for a golf cart or like sized vehicle and also has 2 closets that come in handy to hide all your outside belongings! Don't miss out on your chance to make this special home yours today!