Welcome home to comfort! The large great room embraces style and possibility with its well designed lay out, natural light and gorgeous exposed beams. Step into the kitchen with custom cabinets, gorgeous counter tops and stainless appliances. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a flex room on one side of the house and the owner's suite, owner's bath and a cut through to the laundry on the other. The covered back porch has a tongue and groove ceiling, LED lights and a fan. Don't miss this new build in Waterford Heights!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series 'Monster' Marks a Grim, All Too Predictable Addition to Ryan Murphy's Oeuvre: TV Review
It takes six episodes for "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (yes, that is indeed the show's full name) to meaningfully expand beyond the scope of either the serial killer or Evan Peters' portrayal of him. In that episode, "Silenced," directed by Paris Barclay and written by Janet Mock and David McMillan, the story of Dahmer victim Tony Anthony Hughes ...
Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s p…
A 26-year-old man and a police officer were injured in an officer involved shooting in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Stati…
An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery.
A family photo of Johnson Elementary School Principal Amy Thomman and her two children was photobombed Thursday by the best surprise — her hus…
A 13-year-old girl was killed in a rollover accident on FM 39 about a mile north of Iola on Wednesday night, according to the Department of Pu…
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark t…
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 4 Brazos Valley football honor roll.