3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $539,000

Welcome home to comfort! The large great room embraces style and possibility with its well designed lay out, natural light and gorgeous exposed beams. Step into the kitchen with custom cabinets, gorgeous counter tops and stainless appliances. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a flex room on one side of the house and the owner's suite, owner's bath and a cut through to the laundry on the other. The covered back porch has a tongue and groove ceiling, LED lights and a fan. Don't miss this new build in Waterford Heights!