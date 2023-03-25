Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a flex space and a formal dining located in south College Station! This home features beautiful engineered hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, huge kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, large covered patio and a 3 car garage! Great location just minutes from Tower Point shopping center, hospitals, and restaurants! Don't miss out on this great home, make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $525,000
