This well-designed new construction home in the newsest phase of Brewsters Pointe boasts a split floorplan with an open concept living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen will be complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops . Enjoy the spacious living room with ample natural lighting and gorgeous laminate plank flooring. Also, you'll love the convenience of the master closets access with to the utility room, and the extended rear covered patio. Upstairs features a bonus room as well as the additional 2 bedrooms, and hall bathroom. Brewsters pointe is located just minutes from shopping, parks, schools, & restaurants.