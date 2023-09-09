If you've always dreamed of a huge walk-in closet where everything will fit, the Debbie is your dream come true. And that's just the beginning! Two secondary bedrooms are located far enough away from the spacious owner's suite to ensure privacy for everyone. Larger families, or those with frequent visitors, have the option to turn the study into an extra bedroom. The family room is truly impressive, open to the kitchen and dining room. Notes: Please note the photos included above are from a previously built home, and not representative on the design selections made for this home. Please reach out to a sales professional listed in the private remarks to see selections for the interior of this home.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $513,015
