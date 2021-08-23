Just what you’ve been searching for!!! 3.66 acres of quiet country living just minutes from TAMU and Century Square! This 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts a grand living area with a huge wood-burning fireplace. You’ll love the breathtaking views out of the bay windows in the living area of the front yard. The property is covered with enchanting, mature trees, but also has plenty of open space to enjoy! Dream of the gatherings with friends and family in your spacious kitchen and multiple dining areas. An additional bay window in the dining area provides an impressive view of the back of the property where you will see many deer each day. The master bedroom has been freshly painted and has an en suite bath. This home has an extra large laundry room that has ample space to be an office or craft area. Mature trees are strewn over the entire property and a small creek runs along the back boundary. Peace and Privacy await you in this hidden country location that has easy access to all that Bryan and College Station have to offer. This property has been meticulously maintained. It has a new hot water heater installed in 2021! The air conditioning and heating unit have been serviced on a yearly basis. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will convey if desired. There is even a dog run set up under some large trees to accommodate your pets! You must come see this property in person to appreciate all the beauty it has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Seth Sullivan recommends school district requires masks as community members request the same in Bryan and College Station
A total of 14 people have spoken this week during Bryan and College Station school board meetings in favor of their districts requiring masks.
A suspect died after being shot by law enforcement officers at the end of a standoff near Snook early Wednesday morning after an arrest warran…
College Station police have identified the man who was killed in an apparent homicide late Sunday night.
A woman was arrested on a felony drug charge during a traffic stop in Bryan on Thursday afternoon.
A College Station man was charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fourth time in Brazos County after a single-vehicle accident…
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank my fellow College Station residents and the state of Texas for making this week possible.
The suspect arrested Wednesday in connection to a Sunday night homicide in College Station was being investigated for recently stalking the de…
Bryan police have identified a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.
With his Texas A&M biology bachelor’s degree in hand, Dr. Joe Hendrix Knowles excitedly waved and saluted to his family and university off…
The College Station Fire Department was awarded a $700,320 grant that will open the door for a dozen of the department’s firefighter/EMTs to b…