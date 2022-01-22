Looking for new Construction! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, plus a flex room, on a large corner lot in Castlegate II, built by Creekview Custom Builders features a spacious family room accented with a fireplace and built-ins, interior wood cased windows in main rooms and crown molding throughout. Kitchen boast granite eating bar/island combination with custom cabinetry, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and built in oven, granite countertops and full tile or brick backsplash. The master suite offers tray ceiling, a separate tile surround shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Tile flooring in all areas, except carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the covered patio. Front and backyard irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programmable thermostat and wifi. Depending on stage of completion, may still have time to make personal selections. More photos to come as the home is constructed. Current interior photos are of previous new builds by Creekview Custom Builders. Estimated completion date is June 30th. Call listing agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $462,000
