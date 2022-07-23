A brand new GTH Design & Build 3/2 home with study off the front of the home. Home is full of natural light, crown molding, quartz counters in the bathrooms, and high-end finishes. Enter a formal foyer leading to a large, open floor plan starting with your chef's kitchen featuring upgraded stainless steel appliances, a massive walk-in pantry, an island eating bar overlooking your dining space through to the living room with a fireplace. A wall of windows allows a view of your backyard and copious natural light. The split floorplan provides for a private, master oasis also with a wall of windows, pop ceiling accent, and a master bath fit for top spa treatment: 12x9.5 master closet with built-ins, soaker tub, tiled shower with glass door, two sinks, and a sitting space to prep for the day. The secondary rooms are oversized, each with closet built-ins. Utility upgraded with a laundry sink.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $460,000
