Ranger Homes presents on of their most popular floor plans. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a main level bonus room/office! The oversized kitchen overlooks the dining and living creating a dramatic great room with an abundance of natural light. Secluded at the back of the home is the large primary bedroom and ensuite. Tucked away on the side you have a guest bathroom and two guest bedrooms! Situated at the front of the home is the main level bonus room and two car garage. This home has it all PLUS features a SMART HOME package! Welcome home to Ranger.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $455,500
