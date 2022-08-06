Ranger Homes presents on of their most popular floor plans. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a main flex room! The oversized kitchen overlooks the dining and living creating a dramatic great room with an abundance of natural light and gorgeous fireplace. Secluded at the back of the home is the large main bedroom and ensuite. Tucked away on the side you have a guest bathroom, two guest bedrooms, and space for a desk! Situated at the front of the home is the main level flex room and two car garage. This home has it all PLUS features a SMART HOME package! Welcome home to Ranger.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $452,000
