3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $448,260

Avonley Homes functional and thoughtfully designed "Poppy" plan comes to Mission Ranch! Welcoming living and dining areas are coated in natural lighting, with multiple windows looking out onto homes spacious backyard! Double doors provide definition to homes expanded living space, the additional flex room is complete with storage and large windows! U-shaped kitchen overlooks living and dining areas while seamlessly showcasing quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a generous island ready to prepare and serve! Functionality is displayed down to the details, with conveniently located additional bedrooms and bathrooms, while laundry and garage access are tucked into Avonley Homes signature mudroom! Primary bedroom is roomy and bright, with two generous windows on the far wall! Primary En-suite features split double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower with bench, stall toilet, and walk-in closet! Covered back patio is the perfect space to host outdoor activities, while looking out over a lush backyard!

