Just what you’ve been searching for!!! 3.66 acres of quiet country living just minutes from TAMU and Century Square! This 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts a grand living area with a huge wood-burning fireplace. You’ll love the breathtaking views out of the bay windows in the living area of the front yard. The property is covered with enchanting, mature trees, but also has plenty of open space to enjoy! Dream of the gatherings with friends and family in your spacious kitchen and multiple dining areas. An additional bay window in the dining area provides an impressive view of the back of the property where you will see many deer each day. The master bedroom has been freshly painted and has an en suite bath. This home has an extra large laundry room that has ample space to be an office or craft area. Mature trees are strewn over the entire property and a small creek runs along the back boundary. Peace and Privacy await you in this hidden country location that has easy access to all that Bryan and College Station have to offer. This property has bee meticulously maintained. It has a new water heater installed in 2021! The air conditioning and heating unit have been serviced on a yearly basis. The refrigerator, washer, and dryer will convey if desired. You must come see this property in person to appreciate all the beauty it has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $448,000
