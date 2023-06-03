Avonley Homes "Poppy" plan comes to Mission Ranch! Charming floorplan is open and bright, with a U-shaped kitchen overlooking living and dining areas. Entertaining space is expanded with a bonus room off the main living room, the perfect space for an office or game room! Primary bedroom is ready to help you unwind in the evening, with En-suite featuring a deep garden tub and separate shower! Step outside to enjoy a meal at sunset from your covered back patio! Make Mission Ranch your home and have a picnic by the lake, cool off in the pool, and enjoy the newly constructed amenities center! Move-in ready late August!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $446,640
