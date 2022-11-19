Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Mission Ranch! Elegant entryway leads to homes living and dining areas or step off and enter homes additional bedrooms and full bathroom! Living and dining areas are open yet defined, with a gorgeous L- shaped kitchen overlooking it all! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a study nook! Master bedroom is spacious with two bright windows. En-suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and generous walk-in closet with access to homes laundry room. Laundry room opens up to Avonley's signature mudroom, which wraps around to homes main hallway. Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Design features include: vaulted living room ceiling, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $442,025
