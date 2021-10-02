Beautiful new build by Creekview Custom Builders. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, a powder bath, office, plus a study nook is a well designed floor plan featuring a center fireplace in the living room accented by built-ins and above mount lighting, vaulted ceiling, with interior wood cased windows, that opens to the awesome kitchen boasting a large size island combination eating bar, custom built cabinetry with accent lightning, stainless built in electric oven, gas cook top, granite counter tops with full tile backsplash and undermount sinks. The primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet framed decorative mirrors, granite vanity, separate shower with bench seat, and tile surrounds. Nice size laundry room, Prewired for security system and central media panel. A covered patio and full yard irrigation system is included with this lovely home. ***Stock photos are of previous homes*** Photos to come as home is being built. Call listing agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $436,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Robert Cessna grades the Aggies' performance in Saturday's loss to the Razorbacks.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
A statue of Matthew Gaines will be unveiled and dedicated on Texas A&M’s campus at 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celeb…
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.