Beautiful new build by Creekview Custom Builders. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, a powder bath, office, plus a study nook is a well designed floor plan featuring a center fireplace in the living room accented by built-ins and above mount lighting, vaulted ceiling, with interior wood cased windows, that opens to the awesome kitchen boasting a large size island combination eating bar, custom built cabinetry with accent lightning, stainless built in electric oven, gas cook top, granite counter tops with full tile backsplash and undermount sinks. The primary bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, large walk-in closet framed decorative mirrors, granite vanity, separate shower with bench seat, and tile surrounds. Nice size laundry room, Prewired for security system and central media panel. A covered patio and full yard irrigation system is included with this lovely home. ***Stock photos are of previous homes*** Photos to come as home is being built. Call listing agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $436,000
