Fabulous Castlegate II home on cul de sac street lot. Upgraded and beautifully maintained this home offers a huge kitchen with gas cooking, massive granite island, gorgeous cabinetry and breakfast area. The open floorplan offers a spacious living room with fireplace and a large separate dining room (which could be used as a second living area). The master suite is complete with new carpet (in all bedrooms) and large bathroom with soaker tub and shower, dual sinks, large vanity and large master closet. The split floorplan offers two additional bedrooms, an additional flex room, which could be converted into a fourth bedroom, and a large entry. The home also offers wood floors, new paint, extra cabinetry in the oversized utility, a mud room with bench and covered patio. Close to neighborhood pool. Wall mounted TVs convey.