Welcome home! From the moment you walk in the front door, you will find yourself drawn in to the open, bright living area, gorgeous chef's kitchen with an abundance of counter and cabinet space and the dining area that is set apart by the elegant wall paper. The attention to detail will not disappoint, with the 8ft. doors, tall ceilings, custom built cabinetry, under cabinet LED lighting, quartz countertops, GE appliances, and the natural lighting that brightens the whole home with large windows throughout. The master suite offers a large bedroom, oversized walk in shower and an extraordinary walk-in closet with built-ins and ample space for all clothing. And the outside patio continues the 'wow factor' as it can serve as a second living area due to its great size, plus the outdoor kitchen connections, as well as prepped for speakers. And don't miss the extended width of the driveway and the customized cement sidewalk down the side of the home to allow for ease of access to the outside storage building. So much to take in, you won't want to miss it! Schedule your appointment today!