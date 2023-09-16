Almost new, one-owner custom home in deed-restricted Brewster Pointe subdivision in south College Station zoned to highly rated College Station High School! This 3-bedroom & 4 (yes 4) bath home boasts tons of natural light, crown molding, tankless hot water heater, zoned HVAC, granite throughout, tile flooring throughout first floor PLUS gorgeous study off the front of home w/ french doors. Enter your new home w/ a view of the open floorplan & a wall of windows providing you a view of your back patio. Living room has a stone corner gas log fireplace w/ rich wood mantle & is open to kitchen & dining. Check out the large kitchen w/ oversized island plus shelving for all your cookbooks, stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse split sink, upper display cabinets, & large walk-in pantry. The tile backsplash is a beautiful neutral to compliment any color scheme. Want a luxurious spa bath? The master won't disappoint as you enjoy a u-shaped countertop & wrap-around mirror w/ separate sinks & sitting area, grand walk-in shower w/ 2 heads, built-in organization area & fantastic walk-in closet - all this connected to the utility room. Downstairs bedroom is a suite all its own w/ full, en-suite bathroom AND its own, private study w/ built-in desk. Upstairs room is a dream space bragging master-orthy walk-in closet, full en-suite bath, & super fun covered balcony. Prefer the outdoors? Relax on your extended patio w/ privacy accent wall & working fountain for that extra Zen.