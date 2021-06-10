The Waverly is a single-story, 2,967 approximate square foot home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The extra-large pantry gives additional storage in the open concept kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. View More
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $415,900
He is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 17 in September 2020.
He is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
He testified that he did shoot the man but believed the victim had a weapon and that he had acted in self-defense.
Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has new leaders at the helm following a Monday vote to elect Tim Leach of Midland as chai…
Kenndall Lewis grew up watching mixed martial arts and boxing on TV but didn’t try either sport until he made a bet with a friend: If the frie…
Centerville scored big when it hired Bill Hunter as its football coach in 1989. Hunter, who had a reputation for rebuilding struggling program…
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 105 near Navasota on Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.
Four of the people moving into new positions previously held titles within A&M engineering programs. Before becoming president, Banks was vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.
Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith is on the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 ballot.