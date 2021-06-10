3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $415,900

The Waverly is a single-story, 2,967 approximate square foot home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The extra-large pantry gives additional storage in the open concept kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. View More