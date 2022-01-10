 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $414,900

New Vision Custom Homes presents a wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home and a flex room AND a study in the wonderful NEW SUBDIVISION IN SOUTH COLLEGE STATION of Midtown Reserve! This community features fantastic amenities including a town lake park, dog park, and playscapes all surrounding a NEIGHBORHOOD lake! New Vision Custom Homes is a fabulous CUSTOM HOME builder and included in your home will be a full yard sod, landscape, fence, and sprinkler system. This home has all the bells and whistles along with functionality, designed with the master bedroom downstairs. Call today to see this wonderful home.

