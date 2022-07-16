 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $409,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $409,900

New Vision Custom Homes presents a wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home and a flex room AND a study in the wonderful NEW SUBDIVISION IN SOUTH COLLEGE STATION of Midtown Reserve! With the master bedroom downstairs, and upstairs featuring 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, with a study AND flex room! This community features fantastic amenities including a town lake park, dog park, and playscapes all surrounding a NEIGHBORHOOD lake! New Vision Custom Homes is a fabulous CUSTOM HOME builder and included in your home will be a full yard sod, landscape, fence, and sprinkler system. This home has all the bells and whistles along with functionality, designed with the master bedroom downstairs. Call today to see this wonderful home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert